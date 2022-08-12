How an eye exam can show signs of some diseases

Vision is an extremely important factor for all people to have a good quality of life. Seeing well, for example, usually prevents many accidents and neglecting this type of problem prevents the early identification of certain diseases.

However, even if the issue is not directly linked to difficulties in seeing objects at a distance or up close, consultation with an ophthalmologist is essential.

See too: 5 symptoms that may indicate a lack of protein in the body

Having a check-up on your eyes is essential, because the incidence of light from electronic devices directly affects your health.

So, include some exams in your routine and even identify common complaints, such as myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. By starting to wear prescription glasses, even headaches can disappear, as well as getting the pre-diagnosis of possible conditions developed by metabolism.

Know some diseases that can be evaluated by eye health

Hypertension

When coughing and sneezing, straining the facial muscles, the corneas can receive enough pressure to bleed. Therefore, bleeding and constant dilation accompanied by redness should be followed up urgently.

Diabetes

The retina is directly affected by excess blood glucose, damaging the retinal blood vessels. Despite being identified in advanced stages, when the disease is not being adequately controlled, it is a sign that the diet needs to be reevaluated.

Rheumatoid arthritis

Dry eyes accompanied by joint pain are signs of rheumatoid arthritis. Treatment with drugs combined with physical rehabilitation in some cases, usually results in a good recovery.



thyroid problems

Double or blurred vision, eyes that are altered between dryness and tears without stimulation can indicate hormonal imbalance, characterizing hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.



Parkinson’s

In the early stages of Parkinson’s it is common to observe eye tremors, accompanied by retinal dilation.



Multiple sclerosis

Optic neuritis is just one of the consequences of multiple sclerosis, responsible for atrophying nerve fibers in the body. In this case, the patient gradually loses mobility, generating paraplegia.

