How Corinthians vs Palmeiras changes face after week in Libertadores

Corinthians and Palmeiras have different moods on the eve of the decisive classic in the Brasileirão. The elimination of one and the classification of the other in Libertadores increase the importance of the game at 19:00 (Brasília time) tomorrow (13), at Neo Química Arena, which is like a “final only for one side” in the running points.

At Alviverde, the honeymoon between coach Abel Ferreira, players and fans seems to have no end. In addition to the leadership of the Brasileirão, the team arrives at the derby packed with the heroic classification over Atlético-MG, on Wednesday (10). Corinthians, on the other hand, fell to Flamengo at Maracanã and in the derby has a unique opportunity to cut in half the disadvantage to the rival in the score (46 to 39).

Corinthians arrives frustrated and pressured

In addition to the elimination of Libertadores, Corinthians still bitter about the departure of Willian, who no longer plays for the club. In this scenario, the classic at home has a lot at stake and has become a double-edged sword: on the one hand, it is the chance to give an answer to the problems outside the field and gain ground in the fight for the title; on the other hand, a defeat could establish a crisis at the worst moment of the season.

Corinthians’ year is at stake this week, since the match at Maracanã. The first decision has already been lost, to Flamengo, but Alvinegro can compensate by turning the game around in the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday (17), against Atlético-GO. The team opened the month alive in three competitions, but needs to react in two to relieve the pressure. Results have never been more important.

The good news must be the start of Renato Augusto, who is recovering from injury and came off the bench in the last two games. Without Willian, the tendency is for Vítor Pereira to use Gustavo Mosquito from the start to provide the central striker, Róger Guedes, who has scored goals in two of the three derbies he has played since returning to Brazil in 2021.

Clásico is always different, it’s a separate game, both for the fans and for us players as well. It’s an important game. There’s nothing better than playing a great classic at our house, in front of our fans, and looking for the win. We know it’s a great opponent, but we have to impose ourselves to close the distance to first place.”

Cássio, in a press conference on Tuesday

Palmeiras can play rival in the crisis

Even with the comfortable lead in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras takes the classic seriously because a victory in the Corinthians house would deeply shake the rival’s title chances. In addition, winning in Itaquera would keep the rush of the last rounds and the fat in the lead before two other dangerous games (against Flamengo and Fluminense).

That the cast of Palmeiras and Abel speak the same language is not news to anyone in recent years. The team arrives for the derby with the best available and possibly reinforced: Bruno Tabata, recently signed to Sporting (POR), works with the rest of the squad at the Football Academy and can be listed for the first time, as long as be regularized in the CBF’s IDB (Daily Informative Bulletin) in time.

With the high wear for playing with two less against Atlético-MG, Abel evaluates the physical conditions of the cast to define the lineup that will take to the field in Itaquera. If you choose not to preserve anyone, the lineup can be the one on the tip of the fan’s tongue: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Rony and Dudu.