How do I register to receive the Trucker Aid? | Economy

The truck driver aid started to be paid this month and six installments of R$ 1 thousand are planned until December.

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) is part of the electoral package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze and will be paid to autonomous cargo carriers to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices. But to be entitled to the benefit, truck drivers need to be aware of the criteria required by the government.

In this first stage, the installments referring to the months of July and August were paid to the Autonomous Cargo Carriers that were with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport – RNTRC in an “active” situation and that are registered with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). ) of road freight transport operation carried out in 2022.

Truck drivers without operations registered this year must complete a specific self-declaration for the purpose of receiving the benefit.

About 900,000 self-employed truck drivers will be entitled to the benefit, according to government estimates.

See below who is entitled and how to register:

Payments of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, Vale Gás and Bem Caminhoneiro begin

Truck drivers with active registration with ANTT, but without operations registered this year, must make a specific self-declaration for the purpose of receiving the benefit. The filling can be done on the Emprega Brasil Portal or on the Digital Work Card application, in order to ensure that they are able to carry out transport operations.

The period for making the self-declaration runs from August 15th to 29th, with payment of the first and second installments scheduled for September 6th. At the end of the period, Dataprev will process the data again to verify the truck drivers who are eligible to receive the benefit, if the other requirements are met.

Cargo carriers that meet the requirements after August 29 will only be entitled to receive from the third installment onwards, and payment of a retroactive period is not possible.

Who is entitled and what are the rules?

are entitled to the benefit autonomous cargo carriers duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022 and in “active” status on July 27, 2022.

Professionals must have the Valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF .

. The monthly payment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles they own.

The professionals will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to be entitled to the value.

Anyone with a registration status “pending” or “suspended” may regularize the registration at the National Land Transport Agency and qualify to be entitled to the aid.

See the payment schedule:

How do I know if I’m eligible to receive it?

To consult the current situation in the RNTRC, simply consult the ANTT website, at this link. The search can be done using information about the carrier, the location or the vehicle.

Information on the results of processing and payments made can be consulted on the website https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-previdencia/pt-br/assuntos/beneficiocaminhoneiro.

Information on the truck driver’s eligibility or pending issues/notifications to be entitled to the benefit is available on the Emprega Brasil Portal and on the Digital Work Card application.

If the reason for the rejection is due to an irregularity in the CPF, the truck driver must seek the Federal Revenue Service to regularize his situation. In cases of rejection due to registration in a “pending” or “suspended” situation at ANTT, professionals should contact the agency in order to regularize the registration.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?

The BEM Trucker will not be paid in the following situations:

if the truck driver has the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, void, or deceased holder status;

in case the truck driver has his CPF linked to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or the reclusion allowance; or

if the truck driver has a permanent incapacity to work benefit;

beneficiary with death certificate in the Death Control System, or in the National Civil Registry Information System;

the benefit will not be paid cumulatively to the truck driver who is receiving assistance benefit (such as BPC/LOAS for the disabled person), disability benefit, disability benefit, reclusion aid or if he is eligible for the taxi driver benefit.

Is MEI Truck Driver included?

Yup. The MEI Truck Driver category may, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), receive the benefit. This registration must have been made by May 31, 2022.

The MEI Truck Driver category was created in December 2021, placing truck drivers in the list of professions that can formalize themselves as individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and guarantee the social security, social and tax rights of the category.