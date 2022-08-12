How the optical illusion that turns negative photos into color works

For a long time, people dealt a lot with negatives that were initially captured by analog cameras and needed to be developed. However, over time, technology has managed to suppress this process. Still, these images can be very interesting, as in this optical illusion of the negative photo.

What is a negative photo?

Have you ever stopped to think about what a negative photo is and why it gets that name? In this case, they are called negative because here the originally light colors become dark and vice versa.

In this way, the process of developing a photo, in the past, consisted of recovering the original tone through conversion with chemical substances. However, what few know is that it is possible to carry out this conversion directly in our eyes.

This happens when we face a negative image carefully. At that moment, our color receptors will send continuous and intense messages to our brain. Then, as there is no harmony between the receivers, the mind will convert the images through their negative.

How to make this illusion?

For many it is simply impossible to think that our brain can convert colors and transform images. But they certainly don’t know the power our brain has to configure information.

But if you still don’t believe it, then see how this optical illusion works. To start, look at the image on the left very carefully and keep your eyes fixed on it for at least 30 seconds.

Afterwards, all you have to do is shift your gaze to the blank space next to you and, if you need to, blink a few times. Then you will be able to recognize the contours of the image that appears before your eyes.

You can even notice how, slightly, the colors of the image also begin to emerge. Of course, this can be a bug in many people’s minds, but we can’t say that it’s not a very interesting experiment!