How to check the registration in the Auxílio Brasil queue?

Are you on the Auxílio Brasil queue? Check here how to consult the registration.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

According to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), in May, there were at least 5 million families on the waiting list for Auxílio Brasil. However, the Ministry of Citizenship claims that the number is lower, as it accounted for 765,000 families in the same period.

Auxílio Brasil waiting line

In summary, the Auxílio Brasil waiting list is formed based on families that meet the eligibility requirements of the social program, but do not receive the benefit due to lack of space in the Union budget. Thus, although the main criterion to be part of the social program is to be included in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), there are other requirements to be met in order to receive the aid.

Thus, a family representative, preferably a woman, must go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register for CadÚnico. Based on this registration, the government recognizes which citizens are entitled to receive benefits, and includes them in the Auxílio Brasil waiting list.

Therefore, families in extreme poverty (R$ 105.00 per person) and those in poverty (R$ 210.00 per person) are granted R$ 600.00 per month until December. Since the priority is for families composed of pregnant women, children and adolescents.

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

How to speed up registration in the Auxílio Brasil queue

After registering in CadÚnico, the deadline for the family to know if it has been approved for Auxílio Brasil is 45 days. For, periodically, the government carries out a new review of registries in order to include new families when there is space in the budget.

As the 45 days are just an average, this waiting time could be longer. In this way, some attitudes can accelerate this process, such as:

Keep the registration in CadÚnico up to date;

Maintain the school attendance of children and adolescents;

Having updated health data in the Unified Health System (SUS);

Make inquiries about registration.

How to consult the registration of Auxílio Brasil

In short, Caixa Econômica Federal recommends that anyone waiting to be included in Auxílio Brasil consult their benefit through digital channels:

Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Cashier Service – Telephone 111;

Service of the Ministry of Citizenship – Telephone 121.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.