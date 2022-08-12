How to identify if your child is gifted; understand the necessary signs and accompaniments – Health

Children gifted children have the ability to learn far above the average for their age. They learn on their own, faster and with less explanation. And they do not only have academic ability, but also in activities that involve creativity, in the Art and in sports. But how do you know if your child is a child with high abilities?

Experts point out that the first step is to observe if he learns things on his own and if his development is above the average of other children. There are several other signs (see below). After this verification, it is important to talk with the teachers and also with the pediatricians to gather the opinion of professionals. From this exchange of information, the next step is to look for a neuropsychologist, responsible for the evaluation for giftedness.

Experts recommend that the gifted be diagnosed in early childhood. The SonR (non-verbal) test can be applied at 2 years and 6 months. The Wisc, more complete, is indicated above 6 years.

“The earlier the diagnosis, the sooner these children will be assisted and will have less suffering”, says Damião Silva, neuropsychologist and specialist in high abilities and giftedness.

The Mensa Brasil Association, the entity that represents Mensa International, the main high-IQ organization in the world, started to receive diagnoses of children aged 2 years and 6 months from the month of May.

It is important to diagnose a gifted person to avoid problems of inadequacy at school. In general, these children need constant stimulation, as they have a great need to learn. After doing a 5-minute homework assignment—when everyone needs half an hour—he needs new tasks to move forward. If this doesn’t happen, they may feel frustrated, anxious, or have difficulty socializing.

According to School Census As of 2020, there are about 24,424 students with a high-abilities or gifted profile in the country. Data are underreported, as these cases are those who underwent neuropsychological assessment for giftedness.

In Brazil, there is no official mapping. Identification depends on the partnership between the school and the parents. And experts warn: giftedness is a genetic neuroatypical condition, that is, a different functioning of the brain. Giftedness is not a disease. The student is directed to Special Education to develop their potential with rights provided for in the Constitution and in the Law of Directives and Bases (LDB). Here are some typical behaviors of gifted children:

