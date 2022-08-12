How to receive the Trucker Aid? | Economy

About 900,000 self-employed truck drivers will be entitled to the benefit, according to government estimates.

But who is entitled and how to receive it? See below for questions about the benefit.

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) will be paid to autonomous cargo carriers to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices.

are entitled to the benefit autonomous cargo carriers duly registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTR-C) until May 31, 2022.

Professionals must have the Valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF .

. The monthly payment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles they own.

The professionals will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to be entitled to the value.

Anyone with a registration status “pending” or “suspended” may regularize the registration at the National Land Transport Agency and qualify to be entitled to the aid.

No action will be required on the part of truck drivers.

The workers’ data are passed on to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), linked to the Ministry of Infrastructure. Before releasing the funds, the ministry checks which professionals are entitled to the benefit.

Dataprev, a technology company partner of the federal government, will be responsible for analyzing, crossing and checking the data received from ANTT with information available in federal government databases. The objective is to identify professionals eligible to receive the benefit according to the established criteria.

The list of autonomous cargo carriers that are active in the RNTR-C will be sent monthly to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

When will the benefit be paid?

The first two installments, referring to the months of July and August, were paid on August 9. The payment of the other four installments of the aid will be made until December, which is when the benefit ends.

See the calendar below:

Where does the money for the payment come from?

The benefit is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created a “voucher” for truck drivers and an allowance for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of truck drivers, the total amount released is R$ 5.4 billion.

How is the payment done?

The aid is paid through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app.

How do I know if I’m eligible to receive it?

To consult the situation in the RNTRC, simply consult the ANTT website, at this link. The search can be done using information about the carrier, the location or the vehicle.

Carriers registered with the RNTRC can also update their registration data, such as address, contacts, links or specific information according to the category.

Requests to change registration data must be made through the RNTR-C Digital or in person, at service points accredited by ANTT (click here to consult).

Information on the results of processing and payments made can be consulted on the website https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-previdencia/pt-br/assuntos/beneficiocaminhoneiro.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?

The BEM Trucker will not be paid in the following situations:

if the truck driver has the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, void, or deceased holder status;

in case the truck driver has his CPF linked to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or the reclusion allowance; or

if the truck driver has a permanent incapacity to work benefit;

beneficiary with death certificate in the Death Control System, or in the National Civil Registry Information System;

the benefit will not be paid cumulatively with the taxi driver assistance.

What happens in the event of an irregularity?

In case of irregularities due to improper payment of the benefit, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will cancel and notify the beneficiary for voluntary refund of the amounts, through the Union Collection Guide issued by its own return system.

If the beneficiary does not voluntarily refund the amounts, the Union’s own credit constitution rite will be observed.

Is MEI Truck Driver included?

Yup. The MEI Truck Driver category may, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), receive the benefit. This registration must have been made by May 31, 2022.

The MEI Truck Driver category was created in December 2021, placing truck drivers in the list of professions that can formalize themselves as individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and guarantee the social security, social and tax rights of the category.