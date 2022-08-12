“I already saw this movie last year”; Gabigol’s superb statement catches badly and palmeirenses counter attacker on the web

It was based on struggle, race, suffering, overcoming, but Palmeiras is in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. Even with the adversities, Verdão, who had two players sent off during the match, managed not to concede goals and took the decision to penalties. In penalties, Palestra beat Atlético Mineiro 6-5 and now expects Athletico Paranaense or Estudiantes. The duels will be played on August 30th and September 6th and the duels will be broadcast by SBT.

Although there are still two more games before the decision, many Verdão fans, in addition to the commentators, already put the club in one more decision. And for the second year in a row, Palmeiras’ opponent must be Flamengo, who will face Velez Sarsfield, from Argentina and must also advance. Two months before the final, there is already a “war” on social media between Palmeiras and Flamengo fans. This is all because of a controversial statement by Gabigol, who said that the 100% Rubro-Negro is unbeatable.

What has changed? Our state! A team that wins and is above is because we compete. Quality has always been with all the coaches, what has changed is the competition. So let’s go to 100! Let’s compete with the guys. That’s what changes our level! The dispute! Make yourself comfortable! Everyone scores, me, Pedro… That was it”, said the striker, who completed. “Quality has always been here, what has changed is the soul. It was the soul! So, let’s go to the end, as always, 100%. 100% we don’t lose to anyone. It will have to be 100%!

On social media, Palestra’s fans repudiated the Flamengo striker’s attitude and said that every marra of the athlete from the Carioca team will be punished. at the end of the season: “All arrogance will be punished, I already saw this movie last year”, said a fan. “Always haughty and arrogant. Keep it up, in the end we know how it ends”, pondered another fan. “By the way, they will never learn.” concluded another lecture.