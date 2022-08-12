In the next chapters of wetlandMaria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will arrive at the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). According to columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, it will not be long before tenorio (Murilo Benício) discover that his ex-wife was taken in by the rancher’s family.

Perplexed when he comes face to face with Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia), the squatter will not skimp on provocations. “What is it? Lost your tongue along with decency?“, he will inquire. Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will be cornered and, with that, Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) will contain the villain and dispatch him.

“I think it’s good for the friend to go to his house, calm down his wife… Go with karma along these paths“, will command the son of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). Later, the housewife will be comforted by Phylum (Dira Paes) and will not hide the fear. “It made me nervous to see him [Tenório] here… I almost fell back from being so nervous when I saw him there in the living room“, he will confess.

Also according to Romano, the Eugenio’s friend (Almir Sater) will ‘disappear’ from the farm and will be taken by Alcides to the tapera de Juma (Alanis Guillen). Zefa (Paula Barbosa), then, will inform Filó about the escape. “I don’t know how she left here, Dona Filó… I know her things weren’t there in the room anymore, when I went to tidy up.“, will tell.