“I stopped with this ‘one hand washes the other’ story”

Simone suddenly traveled to the United States, hours after a rumor surfaced on social media: her husband, Kaká Diniz, would have an affair with her sister, Simariaand that would be the reason for the fight between the two that practically ended the successful country duo. Soon after the news of the trip spread, Simaria tried to add more fuel to the fire.

In a post on her Instagram account, the singer threw an indirect in the feed: in the image shared by her, it is possible to read a sentence: “I stopped with this story of ‘one hand washes the other’, when it’s my turn, there’s never any water”.

Minutes later, fans of the (former) country duo interpreted the message as a coded message addressed to the sister: And we always come, when our turn comes we can never do anything. I love you, I miss you so much”, wrote one of them. And being authentic has a price. Nothing is worth your peace!” said another.

each on one side

The future of the duo Simone and Simaria remains in check and, in the meantime, the sisters continue to talk about each other. On the morning of this Thursday (11), Simaria made an outburst by posting a photoin which she appears dressed up and with a serene countenance, on social networks.

In the caption of the publication, The singer sent a message to the fans talking about faith in a period of “storm”: “Never forget, even in the storm there is a God who is always by our side. That’s why it’s always a good day, when we stand firm in our purpose, full of faith and happiness inside of us. Good morning, my little pots”, she said.