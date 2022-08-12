Iasep will start the re-registration of health plan policyholders | For

The Institute of Assistance to Servants of the State of Pará (Iasep) will begin the re-registration of insured holders and registered dependents. The action will take place from September 1st to October 31st to update the registration information base of public servants and dependents in the plan. Registration can be done online or in person at the agency’s agencies.

The online registration must be carried out through the website, where the registered server in the plan must provide the RG, CPF and functional registration numbers, in addition to updating the address. Servers that have dependents must inform their data as well.

If the dependents are the parents, after the online registration, the necessary documentation must be sent to the email [email protected]. The documentation includes negative certificates issued by the INSS, Igeprev and the municipal social security system in the cities where they live.

For policyholders without internet access, the procedure can be carried out in person at the municipal agencies of the agency. In this case it will be necessary to present RG, CPF, functional registration, proof of residence of the holder and dependents. And in the case of the parents, the negative certificates issued by the INSS, Igeprev and the municipal social security system.

Holders and dependents who do not re-register within the established period will have the plan temporarily suspended until the registration is regularized, with only urgent and emergency care remaining available. The reinstatement of the plan of the titular server and dependents with pending documentation or who did not re-register within the deadline will only occur after sending pending documentation for analysis.

In case of doubt, policyholders can consult Iasep by e-mail: [email protected] and by number (91) 98687-5532, for instant messaging only. The service is made from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 15:00.