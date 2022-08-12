Ibovespa ends a sequence of seven highs and falls 0.47%; dollar rises 1.44%, to R$ 5.15

The Ibovespa ended a sequence of seven high trading sessions this Thursday (11), falling 0.47%, to 109,717 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market, in part, followed the movement seen abroad.

In New York, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.07% and 0.58%, respectively. The Dow Jones, however, closed up 0.08%.

The trading session outside was marked by a considerable rise in treasuries yields – ten-year bonds rose 11.4 basis points to 2.895%. This was despite US producer inflation (IPP) falling 0.5% in July on a monthly basis.

“Outside, in the macro scenario, it is worth mentioning the speeches of the Federal Reserve directors, who stated that the fact that inflation has slowed down does not change the path of interest rate hikes in any way, since the institution will continue to seek inflation of 2 %”, explains Marcelo Boragini, specialist in variable income at Davos Investimentos.

In Brazil, the yield curve followed the movement seen abroad, with a slight push from the service sector coming above expectations.

The DIs for 2023 were the only ones that registered a decline in rates, with a drop of one point, to 13.71%, the rest of the curve rose en bloc. The DIs for 2025 have seen their yields advance eight points, to 11.98%, those for 2027, 12 points, to 11.83%, and those for 2029, 11 points, going to 12.04%.

“Today is marked by a slight realization of the profits of the last few days. Investors are also making a little profit on interest rates, selling bonds with higher rates”, explains Joaquim Sampaio, partner and interest and currency manager at RPS Capital. “The stock market, which was benefiting from the drop in rates, falls – especially the stocks that benefited the most from the movement”.

Among the biggest falls of the Ibovespa, were, precisely, companies more linked to the domestic market. MRV’s common shares (MRVE3) fell 11.00% after the company released its quarterly balance sheet. Americanas (AMER3) and Petz (PETZ3) shares fell, respectively, 9.41% and 9.03%.

BRF (BRFS3), which also released its quarterly balance sheet, fell 12.65%.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa were Minerva (BEEF3) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), which also published their quarterly documents. The slaughterhouse closed with a high of 7.33% and the bank, with 4.43%.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related