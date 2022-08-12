ideal minimum wage should be R$ 6,388.55

The ideal minimum wage to meet the needs of a family of four should have been R$6,388.55 in July, according to the National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, carried out by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The value corresponds to 5.27 times the current federal floor of R$ 1,212.

The Dieese estimate is carried out monthly and indicates the minimum income necessary for a worker and his family to meet the monthly expenses with food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and welfare.

The estimate of the ideal value for July is based on the prices of the basic food basket in São Paulo, with a cost of R$ 760.45, the most expensive of the month among the 17 capitals that are analyzed in the survey.

According to Dieese, considering the price of the basic food basket, workers who receive a minimum wage committed an average of 59.27% ​​of their net income in July to purchase basic food products.

prices and products

Dieese also indicates that the value of the basic food basket decreased in July in 10 of the 17 capitals in which the survey was carried out, with the most expressive reductions occurring in Natal (-3.96%), João Pessoa (-2.40%) , Fortaleza (-2.37%) and São Paulo (-2.13%). The seven cities that had a rise were Vitória (1.14%), Salvador (0.98%), Brasília (0.80%), Recife (0.70%), Campo Grande (0.62%), Belo Horizonte (0.51%) and Belém (0.14%).

The most expensive food basket, as mentioned earlier, was in São Paulo (R$760.45), followed by Florianópolis (R$753.73), Porto Alegre (R$752.84) and Rio de Janeiro (R$752.84). 723.75).

Among the products that had an increase, Dieese highlights whole milk and butter, with a rise in all the cities surveyed. The reason, according to Dieese, would be the extension of the off-season period, due to the dry climate and lack of rain, added to the increase in production costs and the greater demand for the product.

French bread also rose in all cities, except Aracaju (-0.57%), while wheat flour, collected in the Center-South, rose in price in eight of the 10 capitals where it is surveyed. Dieese points out that, despite the fall in the international market, internally the prices of wheat and flour remained at a high level, as a result of the low supply and the devalued exchange rate.

Bananas (silver and nanica/caturra) increased in 15 of the 17 capitals and, in 12 months, the fruit showed an increase of up to 70.24% in Belo Horizonte. The reason would be the lower supply, in the face of a firm demand from consumers.

Among the products that showed a reduction, potatoes fell in all cities in the Center-South region, where the product is researched, due to the normalization of supply. In 12 months, however, the cities showed an increase, as in São Paulo, where the potato doubled in price.

Tomatoes also had a price reduction in all capitals, with an increase in supply. And the price of soy oil also fell in all cities, except Vitória (0.49%). In 12 months, however, the product rose in all cities, with percentages that varied between 17.75%, in Belo Horizonte, and 62.24%, in Curitiba.

For Dieese, despite the fall in international soybean prices, due to the lower demand from the US and China, in Brazil, the lower demand due to the high price explains the reduction in the average value of the product.