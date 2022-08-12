Idol and Estudiantes manager, Verón puts up the Brazilian flag and makes insinuations against CONMEBOL | argentinian football

Students’ claims against arbitration in the duel back with Athletico-PR, last Thursday , didn’t just stay on the lawn. The club’s vice president, Juan Sebastián Verón, used social media to make insinuations against Conmebol minutes after the final whistle, posting a Brazilian flag after the Argentine team’s 1-0 defeat by the Brazilians.

– Conmebol doing what Conmebol does. It doesn’t matter when you read this – wrote the former Estudiantes player and idol.

Estudiantes’ complaints focused on two controversial moves. The first, in the 17th minute of the second half, when Estudiantes managed to score a goal with Lollo, after a corner kick in the area – but it ended up being disallowed. And the other one in stoppage time, when Vitor Roque scored the winning goal for Athletico.

In the first move, Rogel finished on the post, and the ball returned to Lollo, who hit the back of the goal. Before going in, the ball passed Morel, who was in an offside position, despite not touching the ball. However, in the opinion of referee Andres Matonte, endorsed by VAR, Morel participated directly in the play, which led to the bid being disallowed.

In the decisive move for Athletico, Vitinho made a good move and crossed to Vitor Roque, who won on top of goalkeeper Andújar and deflected it to the back of the goal. However, Estudiantes athletes complained that the young man touched the ball with his right arm, asking for a foul. VAR reviewed the bid and concluded that the goal was legal.