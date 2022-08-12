Iesb launches the first postgraduate course in Brazil entirely in the Metaverse

Did you know that by 2026, 25% of the world’s population will be in the Metaverse? And 30% of all institutions in the world will make some kind of product or service available on this platform? The data is from the Gartner Group and the information is even more promising: 50% of companies that still don’t use these tools intend to start exploring them within the next three years, but you can get ahead.

A reference in technology and entrepreneurship, the Centro Universitário Iesb, in Brasília (DF), innovates once again and launches fully immersive courses in Metaverso, a powerful platform that will serve to create applications and tools for social interaction in a new phase of the web. known as immersive internet.

“We are the first educational institution in Brazil to have courses 100% within Metaverso. And the professional who wants to be attuned to new technologies needs to understand the concepts of this ecosystem. In other words, once again, the future is already present in the IESB.” Professor Marcel Cohn, coordinator of the postgraduate course in Metaverse at the IESB

“We will offer an innovative course, with the latest in technology and highly qualified teachers so that our students get ahead and stand out in this even more digital and immersive job market. In our planning, there is also the use of Metaverso for our distance and classroom students”, completes Professor Luiz Cláudio Costa, dean of the IESB.

Professional Qualification Course

In programming, the institution offers a Professional Qualification Course in Metaverse with classes fully taught within the platform. There are 20 hours of course, with certificate, aimed at professionals from any area who seek to deepen their knowledge of immersive media. The participant will also learn about virtual reality, augmented reality, gamification and mix tech. The course will be promoted on 9/13 – opening with two hours – and on September 15, 20, 22, 27, 29 and October 4, always from 7 pm to 10 pm. The amount will be R$ 732.88 (can be paid in two installments) and registration must be made at the link https://ingresso.iesb.br/loja/oferta?id=281786.

Graduate in Metaverse

The Iesb’s postgraduate course in Metaverse will start on 9/26. will be the first course Lato sensu immersive event in the country, promoted entirely within the Metaverso platform itself, lasting 360 hours. “In this course, the student will learn skills and experience the modern and main technologies necessary for him to be prepared for the challenges of a future that is already present.”, explains Professor Marcel Cohn, coordinator of the postgraduate course in Metaverse at the IESB.

In the curriculum, the student will learn about Disruptive Business Models; Fintechs and New Businesses; Digital Strategic Planning; Lean Startup; Design Thinking; Augmented Reality; Virtual reality; Gamification; Smart City; Artificial Intelligence and IoT; Chatbot and Machine Learning; Blockchain; Big data; among other current challenges.

“Ideal for professionals graduated in any area of ​​knowledge who want to develop disruptive business models for their companies or startups, using technologies such as virtual reality, internet of things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, data science, among others, applying agile methodologies and so-called soft skills”, completes Professor Marcel.

Enrollments: https://www.iesb.br/cursos/metaverso-e-disrupcao-digital/

Free live on the 16/8th

And to present the importance of this new immersive technology and clear up doubts of those who seek to be even closer to the future, Iesb prepared a special and free class that will lead participants to understand what Metaverse is and to immerse themselves within the platform. The open class will take place on August 16 at 7 pm. It’s free, but spaces are limited and registration must be made through the link https://lps.iesb.br/o-iesb-no-metaverso/.