“I’m sorry…”; Neto doesn’t shut up and nails Palmeiras’ future in Libertadores after reaching the semifinals

The former player went to his YouTube channel after the classification of Verdão and wasted no time in revealing the fate of the team in Libertadores

On Wednesday night (10), Palmeiras achieved a classification that cannot be called any other way than historic. The team led by Abel Ferreira managed to beat Atlético Mineiro on penalties egsecured the classification after playing a good part of the time with fewer players.

With that, now Verdão waits for who will advance from the confrontation between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes to discover their opponent in the semifinal of the competition. Craque Neto, idol of Corinthians fans, was another one that on Wednesday night (10), surrendered to the magic of the current two-time Libertadores champion.

On his Youtube channel, the former player revealed that despite being rooting for Galo to advance, the classification of the Palmeiras makes it clear that the team will be the champion of another edition of the competition. For Neto, there is no other team or coach that can do what Abel and Verdão do today.

“You can give Palmeiras the title, man! This Abel Ferreira is a monster. He didn’t change the team, had Danilo expelled and continued with the same team. What Abel Ferreira did, I’m sorry… Brazilian coaches have to have another understanding of what you have to think about, Brazilian clubs too because Palmeiras will lie down. What Palmeiras did, my brother… is something for those who do things right“, said Neto.

Palmeiras will not have much time to celebrate, as this weekend they already have a very important duel for the Brasileirão. The Alviverde team will face Corinthians, a direct opponent in the fight for the top of the table.