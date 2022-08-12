In a report, Thaila Ayala reveals suffering after losing her son: “I fainted from so much pain”

Thaila Ayala reveals that she lost her son before becoming pregnant with her first child with Renato Góes

The actress Thaila Ayala moved fans by remembering a difficult time she lived in her first pregnancy. She shared a conversation with a friend in which she shares what she was feeling.

Is that before getting pregnant Francis, the actress faced a dramatic moment: she suffered a miscarriage. So her pregnancy was filled with fear.

In the third month of pregnancy, the actress even said that she was “angry”. She sent an audio message to her friend reporting what she was feeling.

“In a mixture of anger. With pain. With sadness. My God, from heaven, I think I’ve been to hell about five times. All I see is darkness. It seems like it’s getting deeper and deeper, you know? where it comes from. Just talking about it, it’s an advance”, she started.

She continued to vent. “I spent days on the bed, I couldn’t answer anyone. I couldn’t answer you, I couldn’t speak. It felt like I was gagged. I’ve never felt anything like it, so much sadness. It’s as if every cell in my body has turned into sadness. explain, it’s like when my father died. You’re still in the midst of sadness and guilt dominates you. It drags you down even lower, it pulls you. It seems like I’ll never leave this place. I just want this to pass, for this to come out I don’t recognize myself, I’m not that person. I went days without showering, eating, brushing my teeth. In the same position”, said.

This is the first time the actress has revealed the situation. “Biggest hell of life, a lot of suffering, a lot of pain. I passed out from so much pain”said the actress.

Look:

CUTE EXPLOSION

Recently, the actress Thaila Ayala and the actor Renato Góesleft fans perplexed on social media by showing all the beauty of their baby son, the beautiful Francisco. With a stylish outfit, he appeared in the couple’s arms and showed that he inherited beauty.

“I can’t! There are days when it’s hard not to crush this little creature!”, she wrote in the caption. In the comments, fans were also surprised by the baby’s beauty.