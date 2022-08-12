In a video from OnlyFans, Mirella threatens to pull her underwear to the limit: “Will you miss this one?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/audLFqEdDZw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/audLFqEdDZw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/audLFqEdDZw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/audLFqEdDZw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

It left the fans drooling! Mirella heated up the mood on social media by inviting Instagram followers by posting a video inviting people to join her OnlyFans profile. The funkeira took great care in producing the content and left internet users drooling.

At the time, the brunette impressed with a super mysterious atmosphere in the video and left netizens drooling while daring with her nothing basic look, composed only with lingerie that revealed the singer’s good shape in the records.

“This woman is wonderful, people”, reacted a fan of the singer in the comments of the published video. “Too dazzling”, fired another netizen with passionate emojis. “Woman, there is heart for these videos,” joked a third. Watch the video:

Mirella vents on Instagram after having her bags stolen on an international trip

This party turned into a funeral! Recently, MC Mirella went through a tense episode during her trip to Europe. The funk singer had her bags stolen and ended up losing designer bags when she found her belongings again after having her bags lost.

“The bags did not arrive. I already had an outbreak. It’s giving me despair,” said the singer. “I want to cry, I swear. On top of that I had all my cards blocked. I need a lot of prayer. It’s too much. I can’t wait to go back to Brazil”, said Mirella.

Mirella recounted her terror upon discovering it had been stolen: “I opened my bags, my designer bags were gone. I’m not believing. It’s all tossed up, because they messed up and my designer bags aren’t here. I’m not believing this. They took a lot of things out of the suitcase.”

