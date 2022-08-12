In a World Cup year, Cruzeiro maintains a recent tradition and launches a yellow jersey; see images | cruise

This Thursday, Cruzeiro launched the third kit for the 2022 season for a group of partners, in Mineirão. It was a restricted event. The official announcement took place this morning. The shirt is predominantly yellow, with details in sky blue.

Since late Thursday afternoon, Cruzeiro has posted about the uniform on social media, mainly alluding to the excerpt from the national anthem sung at the top of their lungs by fans in the stands: “The image of Cruzeiro shines”.

1 of 7 Cruzeiro’s new shirt — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Cruzeiro’s new shirt — Photo: Publicity / Cruzeiro

The color is alluding to the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian team and commemorating 200 years of Independence. It should be used in the game against Chapecoense, Saturday, in Brasília, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in which Cruzeiro will be home team.

2 of 7 Detail of Cruzeiro’s yellow jersey — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Detail of Cruzeiro’s yellow shirt — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

On the back, at the height of the collar, the shirt has a patch with a Cruzeiro shield in the middle of a simulacrum of the Brazilian coat of arms. Below, it will be written “200 years of Independence”, in reference to the anniversary of the date of Independence of the country, in 1822.

4 of 7 Cruzeiro’s new shirt — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Cruzeiro’s new shirt — Photo: Publicity / Cruzeiro

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Cruzeiro has a yellow jersey again, after eight years. The last time was in 2014, when the World Cup was held in Brazil. The team played a few times with the uniform in the Brasileirão title campaign, making its debut in the victory over Coritiba, in Mineirão.

5 of 7 Publicity of Cruzeiro’s yellow jersey — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Publicity of Cruzeiro’s yellow jersey — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro

In 2010, Cruzeiro also used the yellow jersey as a third kit, when it was runner-up in Brazil. At the time, the World Cup was played in South Africa.

6 of 7 Detail of the coat of arms of 200 years of Independence on Cruzeiro’s yellow shirt — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Detail of the coat of arms of 200 years of Independence on Cruzeiro’s yellow shirt — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv