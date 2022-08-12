In action on social media, Atlético de Madrid announces Luva de Pedreiro as reinforcement

O digital influencer Iran Ferreirathe Mason’s Glovesurprised everyone after stamping a publication on the official profile of Madrid’s athletic in which the Spanish club presents the young Brazilian to their fans.

“Welcome, Luva de Pedreiro,” the Spanish club wrote on Twitter. In addition to the text, Luva de Pedreiro appears dressed in the club’s shirt in the stands of Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite the joke in which he passes for a new reinforcement of the Spanish team for the season, the young man was invited by “La Liga” to watch Atletico’s debut in the championship and personally receive a shirt from left-back Renan Lodi.

The young man also appeared on LaLiga’s official profile. The Bahian is on an international trip to Europe. Last week, he was in Portugal, where he was cheered by fans at an event, who shouted his catchphrase: “Receba!”.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Born in the interior of Bahia, Iran Ferreira became known on social media as ‘Mason’s Glove’, conquering Brazil with funny videos and football talent. The video of the young man, who is only 20 years old, has already reached millions of views and shares, making it a fever on the Internet.

The videos released by him are short, but show all the Bahian aptitude for the sport. On a dirt field in the municipality of Quijingue, he dominates the ball, hits the goal squarely and still celebrates like famous stars, like Cristiano Ronaldo, for example.

Despite receiving millionaire proposals, he refused the contracts and preferred to pursue a career on the internet. “Siiii”, “Recebaaa” and “Graças a Deus Pai” are some of the catchphrases most used by him in the videos, which reached international repercussion.

Recently, the influencer signed a contract with Adidas after turmoil with his former ex-managerAllan Jesus.