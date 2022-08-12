In message, Fachin defends rejection of acts that ‘flirt with setback’









In a message of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, defended the electoral system and stressed that it is necessary to reject any act that “flirts with regression”. The defense of the minister takes place this Thursday (11), the day the letter in defense of democracy was read at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), in Largo São Francisco, in the capital of São Paulo.

“The defense of the constitutional order and, consequently, of human dignity imposes the categorical rejection of flirting with retrogression and, with that, the unconditional refusal and the unstoppable restraint of disinformation practices that intend, with rhetorical perfume and invented pretexts, to justify the unjustifiable rejection of the popular judgment”, says the minister.

In the text, Fachin emphasizes that it is necessary to highlight “the social damage caused by false narratives that pollute the civic space and sow conflict, draining tolerance, spreading insecurity and, thus, undermining political stability and the climate of normality of national elections “.

The president of the TSE emphasizes that there is no fraud in the current electoral system and that this is “easily verified from the application of conference procedures provided for by law”.











“We must respect the careless history of electoral courts, demonstrated by their long-standing role as agents of peace and faithful guarantors of the power and voice of citizens, from the times of the canvas ballot box to the era of electronic voting, repeatedly endorsed by by independent experts, as a paradigm of integrity for the whole world”, he points out.

Fachin ends the message saying that it is necessary to take the Federal Constitution seriously and that “defending the elections is to preserve the vital core of the democratic agenda, which, above

ideological divisions, harmoniously aligns the interests of people who desire and deserve to seek prosperity in a peaceful, civilized and free community”.







letter for democracy





The letter for democracy and in defense of the Brazilian electoral system was written at USP and signed by almost 1 million people, including artists, businessmen and authorities. The office gained strength amid repeated criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the electoral system and electronic voting machines.

The document re-edits the manifesto “Letter to Brazilians”, read on August 8, 1977 by Professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Júnior, also in Largo São Francisco. At the time, the letter became a landmark in the struggle for the reestablishment of the democratic rule of law and one of the biggest manifestations of civil society against the authoritarian regime.









