In testimony, elderly coup victim says Sabine threatened to stab her in the neck and belly | Rio de Janeiro

This Thursday (11), the delegate Gilberto Ribeirohead of the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens, had already cited an intercepted conversation between Sabine and Rosa, who introduced herself as “Valéria de Oxóssi” and called herself a “clairvoyant”.

“In an audio call, Valeria would send [Sabine] kill the mother, saying that she was going to keep everything, and that it would all be theirs”, said the delegate, in an interview with the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta.

“Kill that old woman!” Rose ordered more than once, while Sabine kept a knife to her mother’s neck.

In the report, the elderly woman said that, since adolescence, Sabine had serious psychological problems and never worked. Her daughter received from her mother an allowance of R$ 10 thousandplus a credit card.

According to her mother, Sabine took home dogs she found on the street. and started releasing them to attack the visitors, with whom she also “became aggressive”.

According to the police, it was the second stage of the coup – false imprisonment. The elderly woman said that her daughter also cut the wires of the landline.

Before, the false visionaries and Sabine had already convinced the old woman to pay R$ 5 million for “spiritual works”, alleging “an incurable disease” in Sabine.

The old woman said that Rosa took paintings and jewelry from the house, saying they would be cursed and needed to be blessed.

The victim said he used a spare key to escape. She had the secrets on the doors changed and forbidden Sabine, Rosa, and all unauthorized persons to enter the house.

Who is Sabine Boghici?

The prisoners’ defense said that Sabine is entitled to 25% of the entire estate of her father’s estate and that she will prove that “Sabine received the works peacefully from her mother”.

Regarding the other prisoners, the defense stated that it still needs to analyze the content of the investigations.

Daughter arrested for scam estimated at R$725 million against mother

The Civil Police says that Sabine Boghici and an entire family, the Stanescos, participated in the coup that caused a loss of R$ 725 million to the widow of one of the largest art collectors in the country.

Three of them were arrested this Wednesday (10), in Operation Sol Poente.

According to investigations, Sabine hired people posing as psychics to convince her mother to pay for “spiritual work” in order to save her.

Sabine Boghici victim’s daughter

victim’s daughter Rosa Stanesco Nicolau the “Mother Valéria of Oxóssi”, half-sister of Diana and victim’s daughter’s girlfriend

the “Mother Valéria of Oxóssi”, half-sister of Diana and Gabriel Nicolau Traslavina Hafliger son of Rose

son of Rose Jacqueline Stanescoscousin of Rosa and Diana

Slavko Vuletic Diana’s father and Rose’s stepfather

Diana’s father and Rose’s stepfather Diana Rosa Aparecida Stanesco VuleticRose’s half-sister

was also investigated Ronaldo Ianovfather-in-law of Diana, now deceased.

See below how the coup went and how the Stanescos participated, according to the investigations.

Approach and ‘spiritual consultations’

Diana Rosa Aparecida Stanesco Vuletic

Until the last update of this report, she was on the run.

He was the first to approach the elderlyin January 2020. The victim had just left a bank when Diana stopped her in the middle of the street and warned her about a “incurable disease” that befell her daughter.

Diana took the elderly woman to her apartment, a penthouse in Copacabana, where she threw conch shells and “confirmed” the “prophecy”.

In order to convince the widow, Diana proposed a second consultation.

THE second “seer” to assist the victimDiana’s cousin

Jacqueline explained that in order to do “spiritual work,” she asked where she lived. and if you had money or valuables.

The old woman was suspicious and did not answer the questions.

Diana then suggested looking for a third, “trustworthy” person.

She was arrested after trying to escape through the window.

THE third to see the old woman. It is known as Mother Valeria of Ochosi and, according to the police, crime mastermind’s girlfriendDiana’s half-sister and Jacqueline’s cousin.

Rosa played cowries and placed the cards, from where she “predicted” that Sabine, the querent’s daughter, “had a bad spirit that would lead her to death”.

At that moment, the request for money began so that a “salvation work” could be done.

The victim became suspicious and told her daughter everything. This, theoretically afraid, asked the mother to make the payments.

Having a mystical side and a daughter who has been facing psychological problems since adolescence, the victim made eight deposits in 15 days.

Woman tries to escape through window as police arrive

Rosa’s father-in-law, received BRL 37 thousand from the victim. He died months later.

Until the last update of this report, he was on the run.

Diana’s father and Rosa’s stepfatherwas the recipient of just over BRL 5 million.

Isolation and false imprisonment

A few days after starting the “spiritual treatment”, the daughter began to isolate the mother of people with regular contact, in addition to dismissing employees who provided domestic services. The Covid pandemic also served as a pretext.

The victim became suspicious and suspended payment of amounts. The daughter then revealed his plan and began to attack and threaten his own mother — on one occasion, he would have put a knife to her neck.

The only visits to the residence were made by companions, who also began to threaten the elderly woman, who returned to carry out the transfers.

Gabriel Nicolau Traslavina Hafliger

son of roseit received BRL 4 million of the elderly woman, after the threats.

In addition to cash and jewelry, more than BRL 700 million were stolen from paintings by artists such as Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti. all in all, there were 16 works.

Three of them, valued at more than R$300 million, were recovered in an art gallery in São Paulo.

The owner of the establishment confirmed that he sold two more to the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires.

He did not suspect because he knew the family and because the paintings were delivered by the elderly woman’s own daughter.

The police estimate that the loss of the elderly woman reached R$ 725 million: