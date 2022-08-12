Income tax exemption on rent? Understand what can change in the declaration (and in your pocket)

A Bill that allows income tax exemption on residential property rentals for individuals was recently approved by the Senate. PL 709/2022 went to the Chamber of Deputies, where it will also be analyzed.

What draws attention in the text is the stimulus given to taxpayers in providing information on rental operations, based on tax incentives.

The advantages include the two parties involved in the lease agreement: for the owners, the exemption of part of the amounts received; and for renters, the deduction of income tax on the amounts paid in the rent.

On the other hand, the PL also doubles the fine for those who omit or falsify the rental agreement information in the declaration: 150% of the tax due.

“In other words, the proposal creates economic incentives for landlords and tenants to formally declare rents and punishes those who fail to do so more rigorously”, explains Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD/MG), the author of the initiative.

If approved, the measure will be valid for five years, between 2023 and 2027.

O InfoMoney details, below, the main information and the impact of the measure for the taxpayer.

What changes for the taxpayer?

The tax rule today is as follows: property rent received by an individual, paid by another individual, is subject to taxation, according to the annual progressive rate table, which varies from 0 to 27.5%.

Thus, it is up to the property owner to issue the DARF related to the carnê-leão and pay the Income Tax, which expires on the last business day of the month following the month in which the rent is received.

With the PL, there are three planned changes:

Partial exemption on receipt of values

For owners who rent their properties, the amounts received will have a partial exemption of 75% for the title of lease of residential property.

“This means that the IR will not be levied on an important percentage of these incomes, reducing the tax due”, says the text of the PL. The taxpayer continues to be taxed, but the tax is levied on a smaller share than the current rule determines.

“If a person receives R$100,000 in rent in the year, with a 75% exemption, they will only be taxed on the remaining R$25,000, following the progressive rate table”, explains Luis Felipe Ferrari, tax lawyer and partner of Goulart Penteado.

Deduction in the amounts spent on rent

The amounts spent on leasing properties may be deducted from the Income Tax calculation base. “It is a possible saving for those who are paying the rent”, says the lawyer.

This is because deductions are the amounts that the taxpayer can deduct from the tax calculation base, which is formed by taxable income. In practice, it is the expenses made throughout the year that, if declared, can reduce how much the taxpayer will pay in tax — or increase the refund. It is a benefit for those who pay the rent.

The bill also determines that fines related to non-payment or collection of IRPF will be doubled when they involve income from the rental of residential property, reaching 150% of the tax due.

What is the purpose of the PL?

Today, the Internal Revenue Service faces a challenge in IR declarations: many taxpayers do not report that they pay or receive rent. As a result, the tax authorities no longer collect taxes.

“Whoever pays rent has no benefit in indicating this to the IRS. And those who receive rent tend to omit so as not to have to contribute with the capital gain on the value. In other words, for one side it doesn’t matter whether to declare it or not; and, for the other, the declaration is as a loss, since it will be taxed”, says Ferrari.

With this, the taxpayer who rents the property does not declare, and neither does the owner. “The IRS cannot cross-reference information and there is no way for it to know who the lessor is to collect the tax. Although it’s tax evasion, many people don’t get caught,” says the lawyer.

Therefore, the PL seeks to encourage the submission of information in order to increase revenue collection.

“Given the current level of informality in the Brazilian real estate market, and the difficulty of the Federal Revenue Service to inspect possible irregularities – given the high number of taxpayers and the low values ​​potentially involved – the proposed benefits tend to increase tax collection”, details senator Silveira in the text of the PL.

“The objective, therefore, is to regulate the real estate market more. The IRS cannot prove the tenancy of some people. And this is bad for the tax authorities, which do not receive the tax correctly, and also for the government, which does not have the real margin of money running around due to rent”, says the lawyer.

Revenue monitors transactions

The Internal Revenue Service uses a mechanism to discover omissions, catch lies and point out taxpayer errors in the Income Tax: it crosses information.

Basically, everything you inform in the IR is compared with what other people, companies or entities have declared in their own rendering of accounts to the Tax Authorities.

Therefore, if none of the parties involved in the rental inform the Revenue about the amounts transacted, it is not possible to inspect anything. However, if only one of the parties makes the declaration, certainly the other will be questioned.

“If the lessee declares that he pays rent, and the owner does not inform in his declaration, he will certainly fall into the fine mesh and the IRS will charge the payment of taxes. On the other hand, if those who receive the amounts declare and those who pay do not inform, they will also be inspected by the IRS – although they do not have to pay taxes, they will have to rectify the declaration because it will also fall into the fine mesh”, explains Ferrari.

Is the measure positive?

If the PL is approved, the equation changes: whoever rents can deduct part of the values; the lessee must be exempt from part of the values.

“It brings a little more balance to all parties. But we have to wait and see if, in practice, it will work. The dynamic of omission can continue, the difference is that the fine, if the person is caught, will be greater”, points out Ferrari.

Regarding the potential approval, the lawyer understands that there are great chances that the text will pass.

“I imagine that the chance of the text being approved in the Chamber is great. The PL had few amendments in the Senate, which shows that the governing bases did not present much objection to the issue. But it’s hard to nail, and it also has to go through the president’s sanction,” he says.

Finally, the lawyer believes that “the measure is interesting for those who receive rent, and even more so for those who pay, but the Revenue also wants the slice that is currently being withheld”.

