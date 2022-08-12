Instagram Can Watch What You Do on the Internet, Analysis Says understand | Social networks

Instagram can track the activity that iPhone (iOS) users maintain on the web, even on pages that are not directly linked to the app. The information was released last Wednesday (10) by the founder of the Fastlane.tools automation app, Felix Krause. According to the programmer’s analysis, to do this tracking, Instagram and Facebook apps for iPhone would open the links shared on their platforms using a parallel browser instead of Safari, Apple’s default browser.

In practice, this means that when users open ads or links sent via DM, Meta can collect the interactions made on that site – such as text selections, clicks and even passwords and credit card information (in cases of purchases) . O TechTudo sought the advice of Instagram for an official position. In response, the company stated that the “claims are false” and that they “distort the way the browser works within applications” (see the full note at the end of the article). Next, understand how this external tracking of the app would work.

1 of 2 Understand how Instagram can track user activity on external websites clicked from within the app — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash Understand how Instagram can track user activity on external websites clicked from within the app — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash

How does this Instagram tracking on iPhone work?

The tracking happens through a JavaScript code called Meta Pixel. This is actually a service that allows websites to collect information about the behavior of their visitors. Among the data monitored are clicks made on ads, pages visited through these clicks, and products purchased. Although this practice is legal and is already prescribed by Meta, in these cases the pixel is used even on pages that have not even opted for the service.

The report initially disclosed that using the code would violate iOS App Tracking Transparency’s privacy feature, which requires all apps to ask users for permission before collecting data. However, according to an update made by Felix Krause this Thursday (11), Meta sent a note explaining that the pixel does not work in apps of users who have chosen not to have activity tracked on iOS – that is, if you declined this tracking, the code does not apply to your account.

If you have already given the app tracking ok, you must first of all delete Instagram and then download it again. Then, when logging in, select the option “Ask the app not to track”, which appears on the first logins. It is worth mentioning that the feature has been available since iOS 14.5.

Also according to the analysis, browsers such as Safari, Chrome and Firefox have some means to avoid tracking – such as blocking third-party cookies, for example. With Instagram’s own browser, the social network would be looking for a way to continue monitoring users’ interaction with external sites. The situation is problematic because the social network has 1 billion active users and, with the app’s tracking on external sites, it manages to collect an immense amount of data.

It is worth mentioning that the analysis was not able to confirm what content Meta actually accesses: “I just wanted to show you what kind of information they can get without you knowing. As seen in the past, if a company can get data for free, without asking permission, she will do it,” explained Krause.

How to protect yourself from tracking?

According to the analysis, to protect yourself from this tracking on Instagram, the user should avoid viewing external websites through the app – that is, instead of opening a link within the app, it is recommended to search for the page directly in Safari. If this button is not available, you can also copy and paste the URL to open the link in your browser.

Another way to protect yourself is to replace the app with the web version of Instagram, which you can access from your cell phone. It offers similar features to the app and may be more secure in some cases. Also, it is worth remembering that, when using any app on iOS, the ideal for your safety is to ask the app not to track your activity.

“These claims are false and distort the way the browser works within the Meta and Pixel apps. We intentionally developed this code to respect people’s choices regarding App Tracking Transparency on our platforms,” ​​a spokesperson for Meta. link you can find information about the Meta Pixel.”

2 of 2 How to protect yourself from tracking on Instagram — Photo: Pond5 How to protect yourself from tracking on Instagram — Photo: Pond5

with information from Felix Krause and MacRumors

