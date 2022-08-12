Inter launches third shirt in black; see photos | International

Inter presented this Friday morning the third kit. The shirt is black, but with the badge and sponsorship in red and the sporting goods supplier’s stripes in green and yellow.

According to the publicity campaign, the piece is inspired by the pride of Colorados in Rio Grande do Sul. Even so, the references to the colors of the state flag. Even the slogan “The People’s Club” appears in green, red, yellow and white.

The shirt is now on sale. Male and female models are sold at a price of R$ 299.99. The children’s is sold for R$ 249.99, exclusively this week, at Inter’s official stores, in addition to the website www.lojadointer.com.br and stores of the club’s material supplier.

Inter’s third shirt — Photo: Adidas/Disclosure

