Interview with Sérgio Buniac, Global President of Motorola

Tilt: How have you been dealing with Chinese competitors? Does it become a problem or is it far from being a concern?

SB: We can compete with any manufacturer from any region. It’s not easy, but we’re competitive – it doesn’t hurt to remember that we’re Chinese too [a chinesa Lenovo é dona da Motorola Mobility]. About being a concern is, yes, but not a problem.

What matters to us in the end is the consumer. That’s why we’re bringing stereo sound to the Moto G and other innovations.

Of course, we look at the competition, but that is not what guides us, otherwise we would be doing things at the wrong time and in the wrong way.

For us, the consumer is at the forefront of everything, and competition is healthy. It makes both us and them move faster.

Tilt: The reason for my question is that there is a strong presence of some companies in the gray market [importações feitas por canais não oficiais e que não pagam imposto]. Does it harm you?

SB: We don’t agree with the gray market. It needs to have equity: companies should have investments and pay taxes.

This is an industry problem and people should be aware of it. We have to be competitive with what is right, and criticize what is not healthy.

If you see, we have a factory in the country and we employ more than 8 thousand people. Even so, we have competitive prices. Sometimes the consumer has a false impression when seeing a product that is too cheap, and that’s not cool.

this kind of problem [do mercado cinza] resolved with focus. It is an ongoing concern and we know that the authorities have taken action.

Tilt: Haven’t we already reached the peak of smartphone innovation? These days there are no big changes: most phones have good cameras, make great calls and are good for social networks.

SB: Never. This is a conservative view. People adapt to technology. “Do I need 5G? I don’t know.” 6 years from now, people will think: “wow, how did I live without 5G?”.

People’s ability to absorb technology is limitless — which is good, because society evolves through it. It’s not in here itself [apontando para o telefone] that change will come, but what the smartphone will enable you to do.

The phone is personal. So, there are health features that can be enabled, which brings unlimited possibilities. It is the only device that is with the person all day wherever they are. Easily, the phone can be your “personal doctor”.

And I think there’s still a lot to happen, whether in software, hardware, in ecosystem, in seamless — this idea of ​​you being connected to various things. You can improve in latency, in speed.

It also has the hardware part. We will have more folding screens, like the one on the Razr, and new types of interaction.

Anyway, let’s fulfill our role in this part. There’s still a lot of innovation to come.

*The journalist traveled to Chicago at the invitation of Motorola