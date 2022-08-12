IRDM11, HCTR11, CPTS11 and 17 other FIIs can reduce dividends

Properties

Analysis of IRDM11, MXRF11, SNCI11 and CPTS11 dividends. Know more!

Guide Investimentos released a report listing 20 real estate funds that may be impacted by the deflation registered in July, detailing the correlation between the Dividend Yield of these funds and the IPCA.

Guide’s list is based on the announcement of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) last Tuesday (10), which showed a drop of 0.68% in July.

The report has the analysis of Fernando Siqueira and Caio Ventura, who are analysts at Guide Investimentos. According to experts, the drop in the inflation rate in July may reduce the dividend rate of paper FIIs.

Paper real estate funds are those whose investments are focused on fixed income securities. The FIIs that are linked to the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) and other price indices are the most sensitive to the IPCA variation, as explained by analyst Caio Ventura.

The report points out that the correlation of the dividend yield of some real estate funds and the IPCA can be up to 90%, such as the Kinea Price Index (KNIP11) and the Kinea High Yield CRI (KNHY11), for example. The list also includes the FIIs REC11, HCTR11, CPTS11 and IRDM11.

The FIIs with their DY most correlated to the IPCA are “the funds most likely to have their earnings reduced in our view”, say the analysts in the report.

However, Fernando Siqueira explains that “this does not mean that the dividends will be zero or negative”. He still considers that “it is possible to see that some funds will suffer more than others”.

See the correlation between the DY of the funds and the IPCA

See the following list, prepared by Guide, detailing the correlation between the 12-month DY of real estate funds and the IPCA.

Kinea Price Index (KNIP11) – 90%

Kinea High Yield CRI (KNHY11) – 90%

Habitat II (HABT11) – 87%

Plural Real Estate Receivables (PLCR11) – 72%

REC Real Estate Receivables (RECR11) – 61%

Barigui Rendimento Imobiliários I (BARI11) – 61%

EC Hectare (HCTR11) – 60%

Captaincy Securities II (CPTS11) – 59%

Banestes Real Estate Receivables (BCRI11) – 57%

Iridium Real Estate Receivables (IRDM11) – 56%

Verita Factor (VRTA11) – 52%

Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) – 52%

Vectis Interest Real (VCJR11) – 51%

Source: Guide Investimentos

What to expect from the dividends of paper FIIs for the coming months?

The report highlights that the real estate fund dividends CRIs remained at a much higher level than what was seen in other IFIX segments during almost the entire pandemic period. However, with the prospect of falling inflation in the following months, it is possible that the dividend from FIIs of the group have a fall.

According to analysts, CRI funds, especially those most exposed to inflation, ended up being the most sought after by investors in the pandemic.

This happened amid the possibility of these real estate funds to “surf” the increase in the IPCA, through the payment of more robust dividends. These yields were higher when compared to brick FIIs, for example.

Guide points out that the market consensus shows a perspective of falling inflation in the coming months, especially after the deflation registered in July.

Because of this, the broker’s analysts believe that in the following months there should be a negative adjustment in the dividend yield of real estate funds that have a more relevant concentration on inflation indexes. Therefore, in addition to the possibility of a drop in the payment of dividendsthese FIIs may have greater volatility in their quotations.