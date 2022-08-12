Is it worth buying the stock after falling 25% this year?

At a time when the taurus (TASA4) accumulates a drop of 25.10% this year, at R$ 18.43, the Eleven goes on to say that he maintains a positive outlook on the papers. O Target Price is R$32, which represents an upside potential of 65.9%.

The assessment is made after the balance sheet for the second quarter, in which the company reported declines in production and sales volume, mainly due to The normalization of demand american by guns. O EBITDA was the smallest of the last five quarters, to R$ 205.6 million.

For Eleven, despite the quarter’s result, the consolidated results for the year show growth in the main lines, with margin gains, even using the strongest base for 2021.

The result has been reflecting the company’s strategy of ennobling the mix of weapons sold, says an excerpt from the report signed by Pedro Pimenta and Felipe Ruppenthal.

“The company presented a 50% reduction in net debt and has been investing heavily in innovation with niobium and graphene technology, which tend to bring better prospects for the long term”.

Understand Taurus 2Q22

Taurus’ 2Q22 results followed the expected slowdown in demand in the US pistol market, reflecting declines in major lines, Eleven said.

Production and sales fell by 11% and 21%, respectively, compared to 2Q21, partially offset by the growth in sales in Brazil (+12.6%) with higher added value products.

The average exchange rate appreciated by 6.8%, negatively impacting the period’s revenue. The weapons purchase intentions index in the North American market measured by the NICS registered a retraction of 8% y/y, while the sales of the quarter retreated 28%.

“The selling expenses line drew attention with growth of 23% y/y, influenced by greater marketing efforts and hiring personnel to promote new products”, said Eleven.

