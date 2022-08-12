Isaquias Queiroz is Pan-American Canoeing Champion | canoeing

Isaquias Queiroz won, this Thursday, the gold medal in the Pan-American Canoeing Championship, which is being held in Halifax, Canada, in the same place where, last weekend, the Bahian won two medals, one gold and a silver at the World Championships. Still in the midst of important conquests, Isaquias won the continental tournament in the C1 1000m event and will compete, this Friday, in the C1 500m.

1 of 2 Isaquias is Pan-American canoeing champion — Photo: Publicity/Confederação Brasileira de Canoagem Isaquias is Pan-American canoeing champion — Photo: Disclosure/Brazilian Canoeing Confederation

– I wasn’t as prepared as I was for the Worlds, but I haven’t competed in a Pan American since 2014, so winning another title for my resume is important. Now it’s time to enjoy the championship, the Worlds was more tense, here it’s more to enjoy it – said Isaquias, who left Cuban Serguey Torres with silver and Canadian Connor Fitzpatrick with bronze.

The Pan American Canoeing Championship is held every year and, this season, it is a qualifier for the Pan American Games, an event that brings together more than 40 modalities and will take place next year, in Santiago, in which Isaquias is the current champion in C1. 1000m There is a difference between the Pan-Americano, an event only about canoeing and which Isaquias has not rowed since 2014, and the Pan-American Games, better known to the Brazilian public, which brings together different modalities every four years.

Still at the Pan, the duo formed by Erlon Souza and Filipe Vieira took the title in the C2 500m, a race in which they placed tenth in the World Championship last week.

In paracanoeing, Brazil maintained the tradition of winning medals. Days after making a double in the World Championship, with gold and silver, Igor Tofalini and Fernando Rufino repeated the dose at the Pan in the VL2M200m category. In the KL1 200m, Luís Carlos Cardoso, silver at the Worlds last week, was Pan champion.