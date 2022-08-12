‘It is not true that banks lose money with PIX’, says president of the Central Bank | Economy

The president of the Central Bank of Brazil (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday (11) that “it is not true that banks lose money with PIX”.

PIX is an instant payment system developed by the Central Bank to facilitate financial transactions. It is free, available 24 hours a day and started operating in November 2020. The market expectation is that the system will be the great replacement for DOCs and TEDs (operations taxed by banks).

At the end of July, President Jair Bolsonaro and the Civil House Minister, Ciro Nogueira, said that bankers had suffered high losses with the PIX and that they would be taking revenge on the Planalto Palace by adhering to the manifesto in defense of democracy of the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro. State of Sao Paulo (Fiesp) (see more below).

Campos Neto said that banks may even lose revenue from traditional transfers, but that they make money from other services driven by PIX.

“It’s a system that, again, was built with all the hands that are here, the entire financial system, the banks helped a lot, put out beautiful propaganda, did a very good marketing, I think it’s a gain that we have for society , I want to say that it is not true that banks lose money with PIX”, said Campos Neto in an event promoted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

“You have a loss of income in transfers, but on the other hand, new accounts are opened, new business models are generated, you withdraw money from circulation, which is a huge cost for the bank, you increase the transaction, so the transactional increases” , exemplified.

Campos Neto also highlighted that the PIX was a joint construction of the Central Bank with financial institutions.

“Some other central bankers say: ‘how did you make the PIX, I could never do it, the banks would never collaborate’. I said: ‘yes, but in Brazil they collaborated and that’s why we have the PIX'”, he said. Neto Fields.

According to him, the BC should launch a study showing the impact of PIX on bank revenues. He did not provide the date.

“So I think it’s important to say that it was a collaboration, the banks understood that in the end it’s a win-win model, everyone will win more, they will lose on one side, [mas] it will generate new business, it will generate financial inclusion, new accounts, less money in circulation, less cost, more automation.”, he said.

Still on the PIX, Campos Neto defended an advance in the system that allows offline payments. The feature is under development, but no release date yet.

Throughout the presentation, Campos Neto also said that the digital currency that the Central Bank intends to launch in 2024 will be nothing more than a “tokenized deposit”.

In practice, the digital real will be an “extension” of the physical currency, which will be stored (custodial) in banks and payment institutions.

According to him, the digital currency will be able to promote new business, improve cross-border payments and reduce the use of paper money.

Countries’ digital currencies will differ from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, which do not have a national guarantee. On cryptocurrencies, the president of the Central Bank defended regulation, but without strong interference from the state.

“Our main concern is that there is transparency in the products that are sold to customers, I do not think that the regulator should enter with a heavy hand interfering in the processes”, he defended.

Letter from Fiesp: defense of the rule of law and civil liberties

The Fiesp letter was released on August 4 and is entitled “In Defense of Democracy and Justice.” The document does not mention Bolsonaro, but defends the Federal Supreme Court and the Electoral Justice, institutions attacked by the president.

The document argues that “democratic stability, respect for the rule of law and development are essential conditions for Brazil to overcome its main challenges.”

Despite not being named, Bolsonaro criticized the manifesto, classifying it as a political act against him.

The manifesto was published with the signature of 107 business entities, including Fiesp, the Brazilian Federation of Banks, the Association of Basic Infrastructure and Industry, the American Chamber of Commerce, Fecomércio and Sindusfarma, among others.