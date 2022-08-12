“It will not have been in vain”

After enchanting a jaguar, Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will have a second death in wetland. As revealed by TV newsit all starts when Tenório (Murilo Benício) goes out to hunt the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), who took the form of an anaconda and almost ended the squatter’s life in the previous chapters of the novel.

the ex-husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), however, will come face to face with another animal. To protect the snake-man, the mother of Juma (Alanis Guillen) will terrify the villain, but Renato (Gabriel Santana) will shoot the animal, which will agonize and not resist the injuries.

The mystical being, then, will touch the jaguar and set your spirit free. Furthermore, the elder will promise that the sacrifice will not be in vain. “It’s just, Maria Marruá… It’s just… You’ve fought a whole life, Maria Marruá… I’ve fought two lives. It’s time for you to rest… You deserve rest… You deserve to go home… Go back to your own. Your mission is accomplished, you protected your offspring. From now on I’ll take care of the rest… Your sacrifice will not have been in vain. None of your sacrifices will have been in vain! you have my word“, will say the grandfather of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa).

Still according to the TV newsthe biome will cry the pain of marruá. The savage will start a fight for life, even with all the suffering. However, it will still and rest with the touch of nature’s protector. It is worth noting that, according to the media, Maria will be reincarnated as the daughter of Juma and Jove.