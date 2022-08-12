Italian superyacht worth R$120 million catches fire off the coast of Spain | World

An Italian superyacht, valued at R$120 million, caught fire off the coast of Spain’s Formentera island this Thursday (11). The 16 people on board were rescued unharmed by the Spanish coast guard.
The vessel Aria SF, measuring approximately 43 meters, was owned by Italian businessman Paolo Scudieri. He owns Gruppo Addler, an auto parts company valued at over R$2.4 billion. It was not known whether the billionaire was on the yacht at the time of the fire.
The fire was brought under control and no one was injured, but the Spanish rescue team believes the vessel cannot be recovered. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Italian super yacht of R$120 million catches fire off the coast of Spain – Photo: Salvamento Marítimo/Twitter
According to local media, the Aria SF had been ordered in 2019 from ISA Yachts, a luxury boat manufacturer in Italy. It was only delivered in July of this year to Scudieri and would make an official debut in September.
The superyacht was the 17th largest yacht produced by the ISA, according to the Super Yacht Times website. It had 5 bedrooms and could accommodate up to 10 passengers in addition to the 7 crew members.
See below other images of Aria SF:
Italian superyacht Aria SF, valued at R$120 million, took a photo off the coast of Spain — Photo: ISA/Disclosure
Italian superyacht Aria SF, valued at R$120 million, took a photo off the coast of Spain — Photo: ISA/Disclosure
Italian superyacht Aria SF, valued at R$120 million, took a photo off the coast of Spain — Photo: ISA/Disclosure
Italian superyacht Aria SF, valued at R$120 million, took a photo off the coast of Spain — Photo: ISA/Disclosure
Italian superyacht Aria SF, valued at R$120 million, took a photo off the coast of Spain — Photo: ISA/Disclosure
Italian superyacht Aria SF, valued at R$120 million, took a photo off the coast of Spain — Photo: ISA/Disclosure