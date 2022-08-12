It’s crowded! Pedro Scooby invites fans to his birthday party in Curicica | celebrities

Pedro Scooby at his birthday partyInternet reproduction
Published 08/11/2022 08:10
Rio – Surfer Pedro Scooby turned 34 this Wednesday and celebrated the date in style: he threw a party at his brother’s bar, Bar do Chefe, in Curicica, in the West Zone of Rio.
People like us, Scooby posted about the event on social media and invited everyone to attend. The name of the neighborhood came to be among the most talked about topics on the platform and the bar was packed. “Today in Curicica is going to be my birthday and whoever is there will enjoy a lot of surprise. It’s going to be f*cking. From 8 pm, people know where I live, where the Bar do Chefe is, just paste there and you’ll have a lot of surprise attraction, there’s going to be a f*cking party I’m throwing for Curicica because that’s my birthday present,” he wrote.
Famous people like Jojo Todynho, Paulo André, Douglas Silva, Mariano and Jakelyne Oliveira, Giovanna Lancellotti, among others, attended the surfer’s party.
People at the chef’s bar are already MEGA FULL, and that’s because the attractions didn’t arrive to sing, curicica stopping in the middle of Wednesday. Ay Scooby, didn’t forgive you for not doing it from Friday to Saturday
—ka (@exogotalent) August 10, 2022
boss’s bar is going to be a hell of a lot of people and I’m going mrm like this
— isa (@isadorasouzzz) August 10, 2022
Rich Pedro Scooby, full of money and celebrating his birthday at Praça de Curicica, 0800, and with a show by several fuck artists, FOR FREE, enter whoever wants kkkkkkkkk the guy is awesome!!!
— Rayza (@yzacrf18) August 11, 2022
My friend has already arrived at the party at Curicica at Scooby’s party, guys, the boss’s bar is already full pic.twitter.com/5fyQp1adjv
—ka (@exogotalent) August 10, 2022
Guys, they even made a flyer for Scooby’s birthday party today at the Chief’s Curicica bar!
And from what they sent me, there will be Felipe Ret, L7, Poze, Cabelinho and Papatinho among others.
If Scooby wants to stop the curicica, he’s done it pic.twitter.com/myiLJX7vLK
—ka (@exogotalent) August 10, 2022
PA is getting ready for Scooby’s birthday. It never gets ugly!
@iampauloandre via instastories pic.twitter.com/7OF6vpbsTZ
— Support Jadré (@supportjadre) August 11, 2022
Curicica is partying!!! Pedro Scooby you are giant#CuricicaFest pic.twitter.com/wl8VDSrcCS
— Re santos (@Eleno089576271) August 11, 2022