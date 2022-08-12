It’s crowded! Pedro Scooby invites fans to his birthday party in Curicica | celebrities



Pedro Scooby at his birthday partyInternet reproduction

Rio – Surfer Pedro Scooby turned 34 this Wednesday and celebrated the date in style: he threw a party at his brother’s bar, Bar do Chefe, in Curicica, in the West Zone of Rio.

People like us, Scooby posted about the event on social media and invited everyone to attend. The name of the neighborhood came to be among the most talked about topics on the platform and the bar was packed. “Today in Curicica is going to be my birthday and whoever is there will enjoy a lot of surprise. It’s going to be f*cking. From 8 pm, people know where I live, where the Bar do Chefe is, just paste there and you’ll have a lot of surprise attraction, there’s going to be a f*cking party I’m throwing for Curicica because that’s my birthday present,” he wrote.

Famous people like Jojo Todynho, Paulo André, Douglas Silva, Mariano and Jakelyne Oliveira, Giovanna Lancellotti, among others, attended the surfer’s party.