Ivete Sangalo is hospitalized, undergoes surgery and appears in a cast

Ivete Sangalo used social networks to reveal that he underwent arm surgery this Friday (12). The artist published two images on Instagram and said that the procedure was successful.

“Total success in the surgery! Thank you to Dr Paulo Fiuza and his great experience, his entire team, all the nurses and professionals at @hospitalalianca for all the care and affection!!! Mainha is zero bullet”, wrote the famous.

In the comments, Ivete Sangalo received several messages of affection. “May you have a speedy recovery,” wrote one user. “Good recovery, Negona”, wished the singer Gilmelândia. A third said: “Thank God. Excellent recovery Veveta. Take care”.

Singer Belutti, Nicolas Prattes, Fernando Torquatto, Didi Wagner and Sabrina Sato also left some messages of support for the artist, who despite having gone to the operating table, appeared charismatic in the images.

ACCIDENT

Ivete Sangalo was skiing in Chile with her family when she fell and suffered a slight fracture. At the show she gave in Recife, on August 6, the audience had already noticed that Rainha do Axé had a splint on her arm.

RECORDINGS ON THE GLOBE

So far, Ivete Sangalo has left a good front of recordings of the program “Pipoca da Ivete”, from Globo. Apparently, the network left about eight episodes recorded in recent weeks, in order to complete a season.

The singer also has to deal with the proximity of the new season of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, which is a real success on the network’s screen and returns to the air in early 2023. The continuation of the project on Sundays, in turn, depends on good audience numbers.