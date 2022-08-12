Ivete Sangalo undergoes surgery on her left arm and thanks the medical team for the success of the operation: ‘Mainha is zero bullet ❣️’ | Bahia

1 of 1 Ivete Sangalo undergoes surgery on her left arm and thanks the medical team for the success of the operation: ‘Mainha is zero bullet ❣️’ — Photo: Redes Sociais

Ivete Sangalo undergoes surgery on her left arm and thanks the medical team for the success of the operation: ‘Mainha is zero bullet ❣️’ — Photo: Redes Sociais