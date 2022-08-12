Ivete Sangalo undergoes surgery on her left arm and thanks the medical team for the success of the operation: ‘Mainha is zero bullet ❣️’ | Bahia

This Friday, the artist says she is “zero bullet”, typical Bahian slang that means being well.
Ivete Sangalo undergoes surgery on her left arm and thanks the medical team for the success of the operation: ‘Mainha is zero bullet ❣️’ — Photo: Redes Sociais
Total success in surgery! Thank you to Dr Paulo Fiuza and his great experience, all his team, all the nurses and professionals at @hospitalalianca for all the care and affection!!! Mainha is zero bullet ❣️
On the 3rd, Ivete posted a photo with her son Marcelo, where her arm was immobilized, after a few days of traveling to Chile.
In the comments of the post, in addition to the fans always in love with the artist, artists also show solidarity with Ivete.
“Good recovery my dear 🍀🍀🍀”, commented singer Margareth Menezes. The presenter Fernanda Gentili showed surprise with the post: “My God what happened??❤️❤️”
