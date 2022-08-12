Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro had lunch with Guilherme de Pádua and a woman in BH with the right to selfies

support the 247

247 – Journalist Fábia Oliveira, in her column on the OFF portal, reports that “Jair Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, not only visited the church where Guilherme de Pádua is pastor, in Belo Horizonte, last Sunday (7), but also attended a lunch in the company of Daniella Perez’s killer and his wife, Juliana Lacerda”.

“The service at Igreja Batista da Lagoinha, which was attended by the Bolsonaro couple, started at 10 am and, after the end, a meeting and a private lunch began only for select guests. Among these guests were Guilherme and Juliana. The makeup artist even took a selfie with the first lady,” she says.

“People close to Guilherme and Juliana speculate that they have political intentions of receiving public office in the future and, because of this, both have avoided letting the media leak their approach to the president and the first lady, so that their images are not associated with the current candidate for reelection”, he adds.

According to the columnist, “such an association would cause damage to the Bolsonaro family in the electoral race, especially at a time when the documentary ‘Brutal Pact’, which addresses the murder of Daniella Perez, is having repercussions and generating much public anger against Guilherme de Padua, who even made one of his few public appearances in a pro-Bolsonaro political movement.”

“The Lagoinha Baptist Church is led by Pastor Márcio Valadão and has regional offices throughout Brazil, including the United States. The visit of the Bolsonaro couple took place in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the ministry of Valadão. Michelle Bolsonaro spoke for five minutes during the service, which was broadcast live. André Valadão, son of Márcio Valadão, was also present at the service, who has already publicly commented on the reception of Guilherme de Pádua by the Lagoinha Baptist Church”, informs Fábia.

Recently, Michelle made the news by attacking Lula using prejudice against religions of African origins. She shared a video of Lula being blessed by a mother of saints and called such a meeting a “pact with the devil”.

