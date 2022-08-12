Jair Bolsonaro and Michelle had lunch with Guilherme de Pádua and his wife

From the Newsroom 08/12/2022 – 12:24 Share

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his wife, Michellehad lunch with William of Padua and the wife, Juliana Lacerda. The now pastor is sentenced for the death of Daniella Perez, daughter of Gloria Perez. The president also visited the church of Guilherme de Padua.

According to the column Em Off, by journalist Fábia Oliveira, the service started at 10 am at the Lagoinha Baptist Church and, after the end, a meeting and a private lunch began only for a few guests. Among these guests were Guilherme and Juliana. The makeup artist even took a selfie with the first lady.

People close to Guilherme and Juliana speculate that they have political intentions of receiving public office in the future and, because of this, both have avoided letting the media leak their approach to the president and the first lady, so that their images are not associated with the current one. candidate for reelection.

Such an association would cause damage to the Bolsonaro family in the electoral race, especially at this time when the documentary ‘Brutal Pact’, which addresses the murder of Daniella Perez, is having repercussions and generating much public outrage against Guilherme de Pádua, who even made one of his few public appearances in a pro-Bolsonaro political movement.