Jamie Campbell, from ‘Stranger Things’, curses Bolsonaro: ‘Asshole’

Although now known as the Vecna ​​of “Stranger Things”, Jamie Campbell Bower, 33, is also known in music. Now, the star has released the single “I Am” and is about his affinity for villains. In an interview with Vulture, he commented on the launch and gave his opinion on the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Signing as Jamie Bower in the song, the star told a little about what the new song and its music video, in which he stars as a villainous preacher, represent and detailed his relationship with villainy, especially after playing the villain in the Netflix series.

“With Vecna, what he went through led him to become the person he is. And that’s my relationship with Vecna ​​- we’re not talking about Bolsonaro’s p****, who is a complete asshole,” he began.

Still, he clarified what he understands by darkness and how he sees it in his life. For the famous, she is present in every human being and is an elementary part of each one.

“I feel that often when people hear the word darkness, they are very afraid of it. They consider it evil, but I don’t. I think [a escuridão] is a necessary part of all of us, which lives inside each person”, he concluded.

In the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, Jamie Campbell terrified viewers with his character. In the song “I Am”, he recaptures some of the villain’s “darkness” in a more country-western style.