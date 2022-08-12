JBS (JBSS3) profit drops 9.5% in the 2nd quarter of 2022, to R$ 3.9 billion, but is above expectations

JBS (JBSS3) posted net income of R$3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, the company said on Wednesday (10), down 9.5% year-on-year.

The fall in profit occurs even with the company registering an increase in net revenue of 7.7% on an annual basis, to R$ 92.1 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), considering the operating profit, dropped 11.5% in the same comparison, to R$ 10.3 billion.

The Refinitiv consensus with analysts projected a profit of R$3.2 billion, Ebitda of R$9.9 billion and revenue of R$91.54 billion in the quarter.

JBS’s revenue was boosted by an 18% yearly increase in revenue from Pilgrim’s Pride, which reached R$22.7 billion.

“In the United States, demand in retail channels and food service remained robust even in the face of a challenging inflationary scenario. The operational improvements, the diversified product portfolio, the good profitability in the big birds business and the continuous growth of branded products were the main drivers of the increase in profitability in the period”, explains the company, in a document published this Thursday night. fair (11).

The company also highlights the revenue performance of JBS Australia, up 22.5% to R$8.2 billion, and of JBS Brasil, up 10.8% to R$14.1 billion.

These business units were able to offset the 4.6% decline in JBS Beef North America revenue, which went to R$27.1 billion. The fall is explained by the company, in part, on account of the appreciation of the average exchange rate.

In addition to weighing on revenue, the performance of the US beef arm was also the main reason for the decline in Ebitda, which would be retreating due to the “beginning of the normalization of the results of the beef arm in the US”.

“The result of JBS Beef North America was pressured by the inflation of inputs and by the already mentioned increase in the price of cattle in the country, explained by the current trend of reduction in the herd”, comments the meatpacker.

The slaughterhouse’s financial result also worsened on an annual basis, removing R$ 2.5 billion from the balance sheet, compared to R$ 1.15 billion in June 2021. The difference, according to the balance sheet, is mainly due to higher expenses with interest on loans and financing – passive interest grew 48%, reaching R$ 1.7 billion.

JBS saw its net debt reach R$78 billion, up 44% compared to June last year. “The debt was impacted mainly by the consumption of working capital of US$ 523 million, by US$ 658 million in remuneration to investors and by an investment of US$ 534 million”, he justifies.

Read too:

What do XP experts recommend for you? Click here for a free investment simulation without robots

related