Jeff Bezos’ mega-yacht spotted in the Netherlands; check out the videos

First images of mounted Bezos mega-yacht appear online (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Bezos’ mega-yacht was the subject of controversy after the builder asked for the dismantling of a historic bridge;

Vessel is one of the few sailing mega-yachts in existence;

Video was recorded and shared by the Dutch Yachting YouTube channel.

Jeff Bezos’ mega-yacht was spotted at the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The 417-foot vessel appears to be fully assembled, with its three large masts in place. The billionaire’s yacht drew worldwide attention after it was proposed to dismantle a historic bridge to let him pass.

Dutch Yachting YouTube channel, which specializes in Dutch-made boats, managed to film the perco boat, giving us a closer look at the mega-yacht of one of the richest men in the world.

The model is one of the most impressive and controversial yachts in the world, generating huge controversy in the Netherlands. This is because to take the ship to sea, it was necessary to pass under the famous Koningshoeven bridge, known by the locals as De Hef, a historical and tourist landmark.

Only, unlike the yachts of his fellow billionaires, Bezos’s is sail-assisted, meaning he has three large masts, which were too tall to cross the bridge, despite the bridge being 40 meters above ground level. Water.

Shipbuilder Oceanco then proposed to temporarily remove the central part of the bridge to allow the ship to pass, which angered townspeople, who felt that Bezos was playing with his money and his privilege to destroy a local landmark. In a Facebook event, residents organized to throw rotten eggs at the yacht as it passed.

However, last month Oceanco withdrew the order, saying it feared vandalism and harassment of employees. Instead of going over the bridge, the company decided to tow the boat upstream, without the masts. Now it looks like the yacht has been fully assembled and is one step closer to heading out to sea.

The existence of Bezos’ mega-yacht was first reported in Brad Stone’s book “Amazon Unbound” in May 2021. Currently known only as the Y721, the yacht is estimated to cost $500 million and must be “one of the best sailing yachts in existence,” said Stone.