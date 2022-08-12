Joaquim has a chance to kill Davi, but crashes in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“Ah, gabiru, it’s over for you”, says Joaquim.
Joaquim sees Davi running away from the cinema in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Davi will almost escape, but Joaquim will grab him from behind and the two will begin a physical confrontation.
“Today you are the loser, you bastard. The game will change and I will win everything back!”, says Joaquim.
🎧 Rafael Vitti tells all about the end of Beyond Illusion! 👇
Joaquim and Davi get into a physical fight in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
The fight between the two will continue intense until Joaquim lands a punch on Davi. The magician will fall in a faint. Joaquim will then take a stone to kill him, but he will remember the death of Abel (Adriano Petermann) and will be stunned.
Joaquim will be stunned for not being able to end David’s life in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
The next day, Deputy Salvador (Jorge Lucas) will say that Davi is alive, but trapped in the police station.
“He was recaptured yesterday by Dr. Joaquim,” Salvador reveals.
Davi will appear in prison in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
12 Aug
Friday
Isadora pretends to be Elisa, and Matias confesses his guilt in the crime against his daughter. David celebrates his possible deliverance. Violeta asks Salvador to give her family some time. Leonidas scolds Heloísa for the setup involving Matias. Joaquim sees when Davi runs away from Salvador. Violeta asks Augusta for forgiveness. Joaquim and David fight. Lavinia and Julinha manage to get Santa’s diary. Mariana finds out that she won the lottery. Violeta and Heloísa come to an understanding again. Matias confesses his crime at the police station. Salvador reveals that Joaquim captured David. Matthias asks to speak with David.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Remember when Joachim got rid of Abel’s body:
Joaquim gets rid of Abel’s body