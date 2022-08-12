Johnson & Johnson suspends baby powder sales from 2023

Johnson & Johnson will suspend the sale of baby powder worldwide in 2023, after thousands of complaints about the safety of the product, suspended two years ago in the United States (US) and Canada.

In a statement, the American pharmaceutical company said it had made the decision to replace talc with cornstarch in the children’s product, after being the subject of about 38,000 lawsuits.

Complaints link long-term use of talcum powder to the development of cancer, although the drugmaker continues to deny that the product is the cause.

In late 2018, reports emerged that Johnson & Johnson (J&J) had known for decades that its talcum powder contained asbestos, a mineral similar in composition and characteristics to asbestos and with harmful health effects.

Since then, J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging that it had contributed to the development of ovarian cancer in consumers of the product. The company denies it and says that each year it spends millions of dollars on these cases.

“Our stance on the safety of cosmetic powder remains unchanged. We strongly support decades of scientific analysis by medical experts around the world confirming that Johnson Baby Talcum Powder is safe, asbestos-free and does not cause cancer. “, said the pharmacist.

The company faces other legal issues in the US and agreed earlier this year to pay millions of dollars to several states, along with other major drug distributors, taking responsibility for the opioid crisis.

Over the past two decades, the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans have been linked to overdoses of opiates, including prescription pain relievers and illicit drugs such as heroin and illegally produced fentanyl.

