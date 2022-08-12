Johnson & Johnson will stop selling baby powder in 2023

The company, sued by cancer patients who claimed its talc was contaminated with asbestos, stopped using the ingredient in North America in 2020.

J&J Baby Powder (illustrative/stock image)

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will begin transitioning to cornstarch in all baby powder it sells worldwide, moving away from the talcum powder that put the popular product at the center of tens of thousands of lawsuits by customers.

The company discontinued North American sales of its talc-based product in 2020 after recalling some in 2019, but will end its sales globally in 2023, it said Thursday.

THE J&J said he was already selling his cornstarch-based baby powder in several countries.

More than 400 thousand processes, many of women with ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, accused J&J of selling baby powder while aware of its links to health risks such as possible asbestos contamination.

The company said the decision to transition to cornstarch it was part of an ongoing assessment of their portfolio and would help streamline their product offerings and meet “evolving global trends”.

J&J has been selling the cornstarch-based version of baby powder for decades, developing the version of the product in 1980 after consumer advocates raised concerns that talc contained traces of asbestos, a carcinogen.

Fonte: New York Times

