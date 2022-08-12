José Leôncio welcomes new deceased guests

José Leôncio will receive a visit from the dead in Pantanal.

The farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in wetlandbecause the place serves as a pension and receives several guests throughout the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

The term has even become a joke on social media, as the squatter houses practically all the characters that appear in the nine o’clock soap opera in his home. Globe.

The site once housed the entire nucleus of Rio de Janeiro that still remained in the feuilleton, including Sister (Camila Morgado) Mariana (Selma Egrei) and zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). the pawn Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and the maid Zefa (Paula Barbosa), who worked for tenorio (Murilo Benício), are now also properly installed on the rancher’s farm.

seedling (Bella Campos), who moved from the tapera de Juma (Alanis Guillen) and ended up marrying Tiberius (Guito), also settled on the farm in wetland.

Other characters who have recently passed through the character property of Marcos Palmeira went to the journalist Erica (Marcela Fetter), who ended up having an affair with Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), and his father, the corrupt politician, Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach).

GHOST VISITORS

However, in the next chapters of wetland, José Leoncio will receive some visitors from beyond. Is that an entourage of ghosts will pass through the place according to information from TV Prime. One of the dead pedestrians will open the gate, while the others will bathe the horses, make food and rest from the journey.

O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) who will try to stop the ghost travelers from entering, but soon he will notice that they don’t want to harm anyone in wetland.

José Leoncio he will be the only one who wakes up at dawn with the sound of a horn and will also get goosebumps when he sees the noise of supernatural beings. The next day, neither he nor Thaddeus (José Loreto) will find traces of the ghosts of the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.