Kalimann and Loreto do not control the make-out and cause embarrassment

Intensity is a good word to define Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto’s relationship. According to sources in the LeoDias column, the actor and digital influencer has not controlled the exchanges of kisses and snogging in public. This has happened frequently, everywhere, making everyone uncomfortable.

The hottest moments still count with hands everywhere. This was even before they made the relationship public, as in mid-July the column was sought out by employees of TV Globo who saw the two kissing at MG4, the station’s studio complex in Rio de Janeiro.


Days later, on Friday (7/29), the actor and the influencer were photographed together on a beach in Rio and it was from there that the public appearances intensified.

In the first days of August, Kalimann was at an event and was caught in a conversation with José Loreto on a video call. Following, the digital influencer promoted a party for a few guests in the garden of her home, in Rio, and the actor appeared in the background in videos shared on social networks.

Finally, in Sunday (7/8), the two went in the company of each other to the special event to commemorate the 80 years of Caetano Veloso, also in Rio, assuming once and for all that they are together.

