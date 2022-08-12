Karina Bacchi you owe an apology to Giovanna Ewbank and the black community – 08/12/2022

Days after Giovanna Ewbank was filmed defending the children of a woman who uttered racist insults in Portugal, Karina Bacchi decided to speak out on the matter in the worst way. In an interview with a podcast “Positividade”, the blonde condemned the fact that the actress had gone after Maria Adelia Coutinho Freire de Andrade de Barros, who was later taken by the police. “This week I was talking to friends. There was a case that appeared in the media of a mother who seems to have her children prejudiced”, said Karen. It is important to realize that, by saying “it seems”, she casts doubt on what happened and became a police case.

Karina continued: “I agree that we have to defend our children, but I don’t believe that the defense is in spitting, cursing, hitting, attacking and the people thinking that the person did little. I think we have to defend our children, but what example are we setting in our reactions, in the way we react? So, the world is applauding this and thinking it’s a great thing. This shocks me too”.

Blonde with light eyes, Karina Bacchi doesn’t have to deal with racism. She probably won’t see her son being harshly attacked for the color of his skin, hearing insults unimaginable for a child. When making unfortunate statements like this, the former actress and now religious not only shows a tremendous lack of empathy: she seems to consider that racism is less violent than a mother defending her black children tooth and nail.

As a white person, the least you can do is practice otherness in situations like this. In other words, putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Karina preferred to insert herself in a place of judgment. And it was terribly unfortunate. He owes an apology not only to Giovanna Ewbank, but also to the entire black community. In judging how aggressive the defense of tremendous violence such as racism is, Karina Bacchi only reinforces a very wrong stereotype. It’s unfortunate to see someone using the microphone to spread this kind of idea, without recognizing their privileges in an essentially prejudiced society like ours. Bad example.