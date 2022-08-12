Karina criticizes Giovanna Ewbank’s attitude when defending her children

Karina Bacchi comments on Giovanna Ewbank’s stance in the case of racism in her children

The actress Karina Bacchi returned to the spotlight when commenting on the posture of Giovanna Ewbank in the unfortunate episode suffered by her children on a beach in Portugal, at the end of July. At the time, a white Portuguese woman verbally assaulted Titi, 9, and Bless, 7 years old at a local restaurant. Giovanna soon came out in defense of her children and responded to the aggressor, while Bruno Gagliasso called the police.

The sad situation soon reverberated on the internet and so much Giovanna Ewbank and her husband used their official profiles on a social network to thank the support of relatives, friends and fans. They stated: “We are aware of all our privileges and we know (we really know) that just because we are white we have had such a commotion. Now we have our children on our side – with all the love we can give them – so that they come out strong in the face of what they saw and heard. We ask for respect for this moment because what we heard hurts the soul”, they declared shortly after the event.

The subject came up again during the podcast “Positividade”, presented by Karina Bacchi, with the participation of Cris Poli – who became known in Brazil after running the former program “Super Nanny“. In the conversation, Karina and Cris talked about teaching good choices, examples of good paths.

The actress stated that there is a lot of relativism in the world. “There was a case of a mother whose children suffered prejudice and such. She to defend her children, she cursed that person a lot, spat, hit and everyone in favor of that person. ‘Wow, what a blast! She did little. Because a lioness mother does that, she has to do it to defend her son’. I agree that we have to defend our children, but I don’t believe that the defense is in spitting, cursing, hitting, attacking. And the people thinking that the person has done little yet”, she mentioned without citing names of Giovanna Ewbank or Bruno Gagliasso.

“I think we have to defend our children, but what example are we also setting in our reactions? And the world is applauding all this, finding it a maximum. That shocks me too”, declared Karina Bacchi. The actress and her guest agreed that, for them, there are many exacerbated reactions. Bacchi’s statements were soon aroused reactions. “Easy to talk when it’s not with one’s son. Easier even when you have a white child with blue eyes”, declared an internet user.

