Katia from Fat Family delivers her daughter’s serious health condition in the ICU: “Keep praying”

Katia from Fat Family makes an emotional outburst and delivers the health status of her daughter who had to be rushed to an ICU

Katia Ciprianoa member of the Fat Family, vented this Thursday (11) and gave details of her daughter’s health status, daiana. The artist’s heiress is hospitalized in a serious condition in the ICU of a hospital in São Paulo for having contracted bacterial pneumonia.

In a video sent to The Afternoon Is Yourscommanded by Sonia Abram on RedeTV!, the singer thanked the messages of affection she has been receiving on social networks. She also explained that the young woman is responding to treatment, but still needs a lot of prayers from netizens.

“From yesterday to today she has already improved, she communicated with me with her eyes. She is having a response, the treatment is flowing to the Glory of God. Let’s keep praying for God to complete the work”said Katia.

By revealing exclusively this Wednesday (11) about Diana’s situation, the reporter Bruno Thalamo took the opportunity to give details of how the disease manifested itself in the daughter of the famous. “No history of disease, no lung problems. She caught a little flu, which evolved into bacterial pneumonia and she is in a critical condition”said.

ASKED FOR PRAYERS

When commenting on the hospitalization of the young woman during the The Afternoon Is Yours from yesterday, Sonia Abram didn’t think twice about asking RedeTV viewers for help! in prayers. “Suddenly it’s like this: you start to stop breathing, you can’t breathe and when you see it, you’re already intubated”she began.

“It’s quite complicated, let’s pray people, because we know the powerful, divine energy of each prayer made from the heart. , from Suzete, from the entire Fat Family”said the presenter.