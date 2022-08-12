Katia’s daughter, from Fat Family, is hospitalized in serious condition

Fat Family singer asked for prayers for her daughter who is hospitalized in serious condition

Katia Cipriano is known for being part of the group Fat family. And this Thursday (11), she ended up moving everyone by giving details about her daughter’s health status, daiana. The girl is hospitalized in serious condition in an Intensive Care Unit.

She is admitted to the ICU of a hospital in São Paulo, after having contracted bacterial pneumonia. Through a video, sent to the program A Tarde é Sua, directed by Sonia Abrão, on RedeTV!, she thanked the messages of affection she has received.

Daiana, despite being in a serious condition, according to Katia Cipriano, responds well to treatment. She asks netizens to say a lot of prayers on behalf of her daughter. “From yesterday to today she has improved, she communicated with me with her eyes. She is having a response, the treatment is flowing to the Glory of God. Let’s keep praying for God to complete the work”, said Fátima during her participation in the gossip program.

Reporter Bruno Tálamo explained how the disease manifested itself in the girl. According to him, she had no history of the pathology and no lung problems. She caught the flu, which worsened to pneumonia and is now in critical condition.

Sonia Abram then asked for prayers for the girl, saying that it is a very complicated situation and asked everyone to pray for Diana, because everyone knows the powerful and divine energy that is made with each one’s prayer.

