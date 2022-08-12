Lack of sex can be bad for health, says psychiatrist

Sex is an important activity not only for the maintenance of human life on Earth, but it can also represent health for practitioners. Through sexual activity, the practitioner releases a flow of hormones and substances that bring feelings of happiness and pleasure. And just as sexual practice can be positive, the forced absence of the act can bring negative balances. This is what psychiatrist Carmita Abdo, coordinator of the study program in sexuality at the University of São Paulo, explains in an interview with Estadão.

“It is a matter of personal and free will. Those who don’t want to have sex for a certain period, if they’re not in pain, don’t have to worry. The problem is when you want to do it, however, for numerous reasons, such as lack of opportunity, a suitable place or a partner, you don’t do it and feel the need to do so. This causes a feeling of emptiness, an uncontrolled desire, leading to negative outcomes.”, he explains.

These negative outcomes, referred to by the psychiatrist as “suffering”, can bring serious physical and psychological risks. According to the psychiatrist, there can be an anxiety crisis created by unsatisfied desire, which can progress to a depression of the immune system and later of the central nervous system. “The individual feels more vulnerable, their self-esteem drops, their body undergoes changes and becomes physically weaker. This situation described above encourages the appearance of bacterial diseases, viruses and even generalized infections”, he details.

Carmita Abdo says that many times, the person who is in this situation ends up having several questions about beauty and why maybe not being interesting enough to not get a partner. “There are other developments too, such as rejecting sexual contacts, for not having been successful in previous activities and wanting to avoid further embarrassment. It’s a snowball, which gets bigger and bigger until it explodes in anxiety, depression, immune vulnerability and physical diseases” , describe.

She also ponders that there are people who are not interested in sex, but manage to channel their libido into other activities, projects and missions, and thus obtain the same benefits for their physical and mental health. And there are also people who are not interested in their sex life at a given moment, because they are focused on a professional project, for religious or family reasons, for lack of time, or for sexual problems such as premature ejaculation. “Both types of non-practitioners are unlikely to have serious health problems, as fasting is a product of free will and there is no discomfort or suffering,” she stresses.

